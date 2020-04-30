Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Rain showers early with increasing winds and cloudy skies later in the day. High 53F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with showers early becoming a steady rain late. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.