Michelle M. Webster RUTLAND — Michelle M. Webster, 35, passed away peacefully April 25, 2020, with her family and her significant-other, Lawrence Jacques, at her home, after a long battle with leukemia. She was born in Rutland, Oct. 16, 1984, daughter of Ginny and Peter. She attended Stafford Technical Center doing carpentry and was a graduate of Otter Valley Union High School. She also attended CCV for Environmental Science. Michelle loved being a waitress at Lucia's Italian Restaurant in Barre where she excelled to the day manager. Michelle enjoyed the outdoors, hanging out by the river, hiking, enjoying nature, fishing, camping. She also loved being with her family and making the kids laugh, at some times being a big kid herself. That’s what we all loved about Michelle, always willing to make someone else laugh. She was a resident of Williamstown, moving to Rutland in 2018. Surviving are her mother, Ginny Root of Pittsford; her stepfather, Gary Stevens of Shrewsbury; her biological father, Peter Chandler and stepmother Gloria of Clarendon; two sons, Anthony and Cayden; a sister, Suzanne Webster of Rutland; a brother, Derrick Root of Pittsford, and three half-brothers; nieces, Arianna, Brooke and Sophia; nephews, Dishon, Brayden and Brennan; her grandmothers, Joan Webster of Florence and Cheryl Farrell of Center Rutland; her grandfather, Joe Webster and Sandra of Proctor, and her step-grandfather, Poepoe of Castleton; a special aunt, Marsha Webster and family of Danby, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her loving Uncle Dean Webster and her special cousin, Andy Davis. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
