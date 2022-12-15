Mike Malekoff LONDONDERRY — Following a lengthy illness, Mike Malekoff succumbed on December 12, 2022 at his home in Londonderry, VT. Mike was born on April 12, 1944 in Paterson, NJ to Madeline Japko Malekoff and Jules Malekoff. He grew up in Cranford, NJ and raised his family in Old Bridge, NJ and Manalapan, NJ. Mike was an outstanding half-back on the Cranford High School Football team. While in high school, he met and married the love of his life, Dale Vogel. They shared 58 loving years together. Mike had a life-long career working for Pathmark Supermarkets. Upon retirement, he created Patriot Painting and embarked on residential house painting part time. An avid outdoorsman, Mike was an executive member of the Fur, Feather and Fin Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed fishing trips with the guys on the Salmon River, pheasant hunting on Thanksgiving morning and surf fishing during spring break in Cape Hatteras. Mike enjoyed refinishing antique furniture and could be found at flea markets and yard sales searching for his treasures. An avid gardener, he lamented that growing tomatoes in Vermont was not as successful as in NJ, but his asparagus was outstanding! Later in life, Mike discovered skiing and fell in love with the Green Mountains. Mike and Dale have visited all 50 states and embarked on a 3 month road trip to Alaska in their RV. They traveled internationally to China, Egypt, Russia, The Caribbean, Canada and Germany. Mike was honored to serve as a trustee of the Second Congregational Church in Londonderry, VT. He applied his supermarket expertise to help the Londonderry Food Pantry provide groceries for local residents. Mike is survived by his wife Dale (nee Vogel) Malekoff, daughters Kathryn Malekoff of Toms River, NJ, and Laura Lukaszek of Millington, NJ, her husband Larry and grandchildren Steven Lukaszek from Pittsfield, MA, Jessica Lukaszek from Millington, NJ and Garrett Lukaszek from King of Prussia, PA. Mike adored his grandpuppies, Octavia, Sabrina and Verona. A celebration of life for Michael will be announced after the new year. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be donated to the Neighborhood Connection or the Second Congregational Church, both in Londonderry VT., c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
