Milan W. "Pete" Dusablon WEST RUTLAND — Milan W. "Pete" Dusablon, 66, died Feb. 12, 2020. Pete would want it known that he died as a result of being stubborn, refusing to follow doctors orders and raising hell for over six decades. He enjoyed his Harley, bike rallies and work on the railway. He was never known for his sentiment or religiosity but we are sure he would want you to know that if he owes you a beer and can find him in heaven, he will allow you to buy him another. The family is following his wishes for cremation and no services. Though he would have wanted an open bar celebration of life, we all know that that tab far exceeds any earthly bounty. Pete leaves behind his daughter, Pamela Dusablon; his son, Peter Dusablon; five beautiful grandchildren; his two aunts, Pat Serrani and Carol Bletz; and his ever loving companion, Carol Frasier and family. Pete's family ask that you spend more time with your children, ask for forgiveness often and not to live your days with any regrets because life is too damn short.
Pete.. God Bless you and I will remember you always ...bob segar, motor cycle...playing cards...having a beer ...playing pool....your big smile and great laugh,,,always Tammy
