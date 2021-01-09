Mildred Anderson Layn ESSEX — Mildred Charlotte "Millie" Anderson Layn, 99, passed away on Jan. 3, 2021, in Essex, Vermont. She was born in West Rutland, Vermont, on Sept. 16, 1921, to Adolf and Jenny Fransen Anderson. She graduated from West Rutland High School in 1939 and from the University of Vermont in 1943. Millie was married to Roderic Layn from Monkton, in West Rutland on June 29, 1946. They resided in Bristol, Monkton, Rutland and Barre, Vermont. They had two children, Sharon and Brian. Since 2014, she resided at Mansfield Place in Essex. She taught school in St. Johnsbury, Bristol, St. Albans, Proctor and Williamstown, Vermont, and also ran a preschool in Barre. Besides being a homemaker, Millie worked at the Rutland Hospital and for the latter part of her life, was employed at the Vermont Department of Social Welfare and the Vermont Achievement Center. She was a lifelong member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Rutland serving in numerous capacities, a member of Eastern Star, served on the boards of the Rutland County Extension Service and Sunset Home and was a member of the Rutland County Retired Teachers. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, son, her three brothers and six sisters. Millie is survived by her daughter, Sharon Norton (Hubert); her daughter-in-law, Marian Layn; and grandchildren Richard Norton (Jamie), Catherine Krueger (Thad), Lindsey Layn, Susan Norton, Joseph Layn (Jennifer), James Layn (Danielle), Sarah Nadeau (James) and Lauren Layn. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins in the extended Layn and Anderson families. The family appreciates all of the friends and family who have stayed in touch with Millie and especially thanks the staff at Mansfield Place for their care over the last several years and the hospice staff for their support most recently. Due to COVID-19 limitations, there will be no public services and private interment will be held at a later date. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
