Mildred C. Davis WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Mildred C. Davis, age 88, of Washington Township, formerly of Burlington, VT, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born Aug. 31, 1930, to the late Tom Monroe and Grace (Edens) Baker, in Tulia, Texas. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Benjamin Franklin Davis Jr., in 2007; daughters Pam Burt and Nancy Davis; siblings Howard Wayne Baker and Billy Joe Baker. She will be missed and remembered by her loving children Glenn Davis, of Washington Township, Mark (Carol) Davis, of Bethesda, MD, Wayne Davis (Kate Huffman), of Centerville; son-in-law Peter Burt, of Hydeville, VT; six grandchildren; siblings Lela (Bob) Collison, of Houston, TX, Alvis Lee (Norma) Baker, of Las Cruces, NM, Albert Willis Baker, of Amarillo, TX, Belinda Anne Leslie, of Jal, NM. Mildred worked in the office of disability services at the University of Vermont. Once she moved to the Dayton area, she volunteered at the Cox Arboretum and she was also a member of Restoration Church in Centerville. She loved the outdoors, artwork, exercise, and was a self-taught artist. The family will receive friends from 5-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at Restoration Church Centerville, 63 East Franklin St., Centerville, OH 45459, with a memorial service beginning at 5:30 p.m. A memorial service and inurnment will be held at a later date at Durfee Funeral Home and Mountain View Cemetery in Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Online memories of Mildred may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.
