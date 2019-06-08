Mildred C. Davis WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH — The graveside service for Mildred C. Davis, 88, of Washington Township, Ohio, formerly of Burlington, Vermont, who died Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at Hospice of Dayton, Ohio, will be held at 10 a.m. June 15, 2019 at the Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. She was born August 31, 1930 to Tom Monroe and Grace (Edens) Baker in Tulia, Texas. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Benjamin Franklin Davis, Jr. in 2007; daughters Pam Burt and Nancy Davis; siblings Howard Wayne Baker and Billy Joe Baker. Survivors include her children Glenn Davis of Washington Township, Mark Davis of Bethesda, MD, Wayne Davis of Centerville; six grandchildren; siblings Lela Callison of Houston, TX, Alvis Lee Baker of Las Cruces, NM, Albert Willis Baker, Amarillo, TX, Belinda Anne Leslie of Jal, NM. Mildred worked in the office of disability services at the University of Vermont. Once she moved to the Dayton area she volunteered at the Cox Arboretum and she was also a member of Restoration Church in Centerville. She loved the outdoors, artwork, exercise and was a self-taught artist. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420.
