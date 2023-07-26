Mildred E. Ponto Buffum SAN ANTONIO, TX — Mildred "Tiny" Buffum passed away on May 24, 2023 at her home in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Rutland, Vermont on February 25, 1936, the 7th of 15 children, to Raymond S. Ponto and Marion B. (Soulia) Ponto. She grew up in Rutland and attended schools at Saint Peter and Mount Saint Joseph Academy. On June 30, 1957 Tiny married Thomas C. Buffum. Together they had two children, daughter Karen (Stephen) Weiman and son Donald Buffum. A graveside ceremony will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 2 pm at Evergreen Cemetery in Rutland, followed by a gathering of family and friends at Noel's at the Franklin Center.
