Mildred F. Cutrufello BOCA RATON, Fla. — Mildred Frances "Mili" Cutrufello died on Dec. 5, 2020, in Boca Raton, Florida, in hospice care, from metastatic breast cancer. She was 88. Mili was born Carmella Frances Cutrufello on Sept. 24, 1932, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Anthony Cutrufello and Julia Plotkiewicz. She graduated from Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport, Class of 1951, and The University of Connecticut, Class of 1955. She received her master's and sixth-year degrees in Education from The University of Bridgeport. A lifelong educator, Mili began her career in elementary education at John Barry School in Meriden, Connecticut, in 1955, but made her greatest mark as a member of the faculty of Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk, Connecticut. She was a guidance counselor from 1966 to 1977, and a housemaster (assistant principal) from 1977 until her retirement in 1992. She returned to work as director of secondary education for the Norwalk Public Schools from 2005 to 2007. Mili was the first female high school assistant principal in the City of Norwalk. Mili is survived by two daughters, Mary Cutrufello and Joanne James; lifelong friend, Mary Kehoe; grandchildren, Jasmine, Aaron and Taevon Miller; and great-grandchildren, Na'Zirah and Ja'Melah Miller. Services will be held at Annunciation Church in Ludlow, Vermont, at a date to be determined in the Spring. To view her online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net
