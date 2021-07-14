Mildred G. Fitzgibbons CAVENDISH — Mildred "Millie" G. Fitzgibbons, 98, died Monday July 12, 2021, at her home. She was born May 22, 1923, in Cavendish, the daughter of Charles J. and Edith (Sanders) Gleason. She graduated from Black River Academy in Ludlow and Brattleboro Business Institute in Brattleboro. On April 13, 1948, she married Edward W. Fitzgibbons Jr. During the war, Mrs. Fitzgibbons worked at the Springfield machine tool shops as a billing clerk and secretary. She was employed for 10 years in banking, as office manager at Vermont Occupational Training Center in Proctorsville, and at Daken Co. in Ludlow, from which she retired. After retirement, she helped care for her elderly parents. She was a member of Cavendish Baptist Church, sang in the choir, was organist, church clerk, deacon and Sunday school teacher. She belonged to the Helping Hand Class, serving as treasurer. She also volunteered at Cavendish School and the fire department. She was organist at the Episcopal Church in Proctorsville and pianist for the Cavendish Singers and the Three C’s. She was a member of the RSVP and volunteered at the Gill Home in Ludlow. Mrs. Fitzgibbons also facilitated her Black River Academy graduating class meeting each year. Survivors include nieces, nephews and cousins. Her husband predeceased her May 7, 2018. The graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 16, in Cavendish Village Cemetery, with the Rev. Abe Gross, pastor of Cavendish Baptist Church, officiating. A reception will follow at Cavendish Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield,
