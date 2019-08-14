Mildred Harrington rites DANBY — The funeral service for Mildred Harrington, 99, who died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, was held Monday, Aug. 12, at Mountain View Baptist Church in Danby Four Corners. Robert Greene officiated and was the guitarist. Burial was in Danby Scottsville Cemetery followed by a reception at Danby-Mount Tabor Firehouse. Bearers were Greg Harrington, Aaron Aubrey, Jeff Greene, Nate Decker, Adam Parker and Zeb Crawford. Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church in Danby. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
