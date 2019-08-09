Mildred Harrington DANBY — Mildred Harrington, 99, of Danby, died Tuesday evening, Aug. 6, 2019, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland. She was born Sept. 9, 1919, the daughter of Henry and Adelle (Stone) Corey. Mildred attended local schools and graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland. She married Sylvester Harrington and raised four children. Mildred enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling to Maine, organizing massive Easter egg hunts and watching Jeopardy. She was also very active in the Mountain View Baptist Church community. She spent many years cleaning houses and continued up until the day of her passing. Mrs. Harrington is survived by her children Gloria Stone, Sylvester Harrington (Lucy), Margo Basso (Bill) and Shelly Park (Russell), all of Danby. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 29 great-great-grandchildren; along with her cat, Olivia. Mrs. Harrington was predeceased by her husband, Sylvester Harrington, in 1979; also by six brothers, two sisters; and her son-in-law, Pastor Ralph Stone. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, at the Mountain View Baptist Church in Danby Four Corners. There will be visitation for an hour before the service. Burial will take place in the Danby Scottsville Cemetery followed by a reception at the Danby-Mount Tabor Fire House. Memorial contributions can be made to the Mountain View Baptist Church in Danby.
