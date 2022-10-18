Mildred Hines MANCHESTER — Mildred Hines, 102, beloved wife of Thomas Hines and mother of two daughters Susan and Jean, passed away peacefully Tuesday October 11, 2022. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Dana and Krzysztof and two great grandchildren Logan and Alex. She leaves behind friends and companions at Equinox Terrace where she resided since 2014. At the request of the family funeral services will be private. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.