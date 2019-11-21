Mildred I. (Moore) Smith PAWLET — Mildred Irene Moore Smith, 90, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, after suffering a fall in August. She was born Nov. 17, 1929, the daughter of Harris E. and Marjorie Paris Moore, in Pawlet. She married Casper H. Smith Nov. 23, 1943, in Pawlet. Mrs. Smith retired from the Grand Union grocery store in Manchester after 34 years. She enjoyed making apple pies and chocolate chip cookies. Survivors include three children Diane Smith Tucker, of Montpelier, Edward Smith, of Bennington, Ronald Smith, of Manchester, seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband in 2010 and three siblings Marguerite Greene, Howard and Robert Moore. The committal service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in Mettowee Cemetery in Pawlet. Memorial contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Center, in care of Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main St., Bennington, VT 05201. For online condolences, visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
