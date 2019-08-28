Mildred Larson MANCHESTER — Millie Larson, longtime resident of Manchester, died on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, after a short stay at Albany Medical Center. Born Mildred Cairns to Katherine Van Benschoten and George White Cairns on Aug. 8, 1933, Millie enjoyed a full life. She lived for many years in the Far East, where she developed a love of Japanese art and all types of Asian cookery. Always a lover of the out-of-doors, she was first drawn to Manchester in the 1960s by her passion for skiing. A member of the Dorset Field Club, she enjoyed golf and tennis, and also played bridge and mahjong. She loved gardening, reading, going to the theater, travel, and was a prodigious letter writer. Millie is survived by her nephew, Steven Cairns, of NC; and her cousins Karen Lees and Keetje Berndt ,of CA. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Jarvis Larson, also of Manchester. Millie will be sorely missed by her many friends, especially by her lifelong friend and travel companion, Carolynne Smith, of Point Pleasant NJ, and by the convivial community at Equinox Village, where she had lived since 2007. At Millie’s request, no services will be held. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
