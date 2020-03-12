Mildred M. Lowell LAKELAND, Fla. — Mildred M. Lowell died March 6, 2020, in Lakeland, Florida. She was born Dec. 1, 1928, to the late Charles and Merinda Graves. Mid was a graduate of Fair Haven, Vermont, High School and also the Vermont Beauty Culture School. She owned and operated Mildred's Beauty Shop in Fair Haven for 20 years and then in Florida for another 15 years. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Fair Haven. Mid loved to garden and always had a book to read. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, George, of 59 years; and her son, Larry. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Charles, Wesley, Stanley, Marion, Ruth, Virginia, Eunice and a baby brother. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn, with whom she resided, and her son, Ronald, both of Lakeland. A memorial service will be held on April 5 at Emmanual Free Will Baptist Church, which she attended. She will be laid to rest in Florida National Cemetery with her husband.
