Millicent J. "Millie" Temple rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Millicent Josephine "Millie" Temple, 101, who died Jan. 8, 2019, was held Saturday, June 8, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ Chapel. The Rev. John C. Weatherhogg officiated. Organist was Alastair Stout. Eulogists were Tom and Sally Temple, Chuck and Greg Lull. Remembrances were shared by family and friends. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery in Center Rutland. A reception was held at Rutland Moose Lodge. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
