Millicent J. Temple RUTLAND — The memorial service for Millicent Josephine "Millie" Temple, 101, who died Jan. 8, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ chapel, with the Rev. John C. Weatherhogg officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. A reception will take place at Rutland Moose Lodge. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
