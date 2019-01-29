Millicent Josephine Temple RUTLAND — Millicent Josephine "Millie" Temple, a longtime resident of Rutland, died at the age of 101 on Jan. 8, 2019, at the Genesis Mountain View Center in Rutland, with family at her side. Millicent Temple was born on Friday, June 13, 1917, in Graniteville, the only daughter of Frances Gauld, a quarry worker, and Alice Lougee Gauld. Millicent's father died shortly after Millie turned one in the year 1918. In 1920, his widow, Alice, married Albert Sterling, a widower himself. Millicent then took on the last name Sterling and became part of the Sterling family which also included two stepbrothers Richard and Carlisle Sterling. The Sterling family lived in Montpelier, where Millicent went to school and later graduated from Montpelier Union High School in 1936. She then became employed as a telephone operator with The New England Telephone Co. While working there, she met a young telephone linesman named David Temple who was from Rutland. Millicent and David married on April 3, 1938, in Barre, and the two continued to live in Montpelier briefly before they moved to White River Junction, while continuing their employment with the telepone company. In November of 1939, they had their first daughter, Sally. In the early part of World War II, they moved to their permanent home in the city of Rutland. Their family grew with the addition of another daughter, June, in 1943 and two sons David Jr. in 1945 and Thomas in 1959. Their home on Melrose Avenue in Rutland became the family residence for over 70 years. Millicent lost her husband, David Temple Sr., in 1986 and 20 years later, lost her son, David Temple Jr., in 2006. Millicent had a heart of gold, cared deeply for others and was always willing to help anyone in need. You could not help but fall in love with her shortly after meeting her. She has touched a lot of lives in so many different ways. She also enjoyed the company of good friends and family. During the later years, she often preferred serving as the chauffeur taking them out for lunch at restaurants throughout Rutland County. Most Friday afternoons, you could always find her treating family and or friends to lunch or dinner at her favorite, "99 Restaurant" in Rutland. For many years, she loved going out with the Golden Girls - Millie P. (Paskevich), Betty B. (Benger) and Betty F. (Fredette). Surviving members of the family are: her daughter, Sally Whitson, of Longmont, CO, and children Kevin Wells, of Longmont, CO, Mark Wells and wife Micki, of Auburn, WA, and sons Benjamin, Richard and Kendall, Susan Wells Smith and husband Dee, of Adel, IA, and daughters Madelyn and Katelyn; her daughter, June Lull and husband Charles, of Venice, FL, sons James, Gregory and Thomas; two children of her late son, David Temple Jr., Wayne, of Rutland, and daughter Shannon Vest, of Acworth, GA; her son, Thomas Temple and daughter Kayla, both of Rutland; a first cousin, Francis Gauld, of Blue Springs, MO, who did an extensive search to find Millie and then drove from MO to meet her; 12 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild, several nieces, cousins; and her dear friend, Brenda Coffin, of Rutland, who has also been a great source of support for the family. Millicent will be interred next to her husband in the Evergreen Cemetery in Center Rutland. A memorial service for her will be scheduled in Rutland during mid-summer, at a place and time which will be announced by the family at a later date. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
