Millie Steingress MENDON — Millie Steingress, 93, of Mendon, died Feb. 27, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, after a brief illness. Millie was born Dec. 14, 1925, in Moonachie, NJ, to Joseph and Rosina (Legnante) Gaito, the youngest of six children. She graduated from East Rutherford High School in 1943. From an early age, Millie wanted to become a librarian. With her typical determination, she worked her way through college, graduating phi beta kappa from William and Mary in only three years. In 1946, she married her high school sweetheart, Fred Steingress, and together, they raised five children in Westwood, NJ, where she became head librarian for the five elementary schools in the district. An animal lover, Millie was quick to adopt every stray cat or dog who came her way. In her later years, her little Yorkie, Patrick, was her constant companion. She also loved to travel, especially with her children. And she loved to plan. In the age before computers, she spent a year arranging a seven-week European trip for the entire family, booking small hotels and even accommodations at a convent in Rome, all by mail. Needless to say, the trip was the talk of the neighborhood and created fond memories for us all! Always the adventurer, she spent summers canoeing the rivers and lakes of the Canadian wilderness and winters cross-country skiing with Fred. In later years, Millie discovered the wonders of train travel and hosted yearly trips for the children and grandchildren by Amtrak. When Millie and Fred retired from teaching, they moved to Mendon and purchased Mendon Mountain Orchards, beginning second careers as orchardists and inn keepers. Millie brought her financial acumen to the orchard, as well as her talent for baking. She created the orchard’s signature apple pie recipe, as well as many of the recipes still used today. A vibrant part of her local community, Millie served on the board of the Rutland Food Co-op in its early years and was a member of the Mendon Seniors, serving as treasurer. She loved participating in Bone Builders and in monthly senior lunches and trips. Family was everything to Millie. She was a believer in people and in their innate goodness, generous to those in need, and a true friend. During her life, Millie touched many with her genuine kindness and humor and we are all better for having had her in our lives. She was our North Star and will be missed. Millie is survived by her daughters Gail Haynes, of Wilder, Beth Charles, of Mendon, and Carol Steingress, of Windsor; sons Rick Steingress and Rob Steingress, both of Georgetown, SC; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at St. Peter Church, 134 Convent Ave., Rutland. A graveside service will be held in the spring in Mendon Mountain Orchards Cemetery on the Knoll. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to The Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.