Milton Clark White 6/29/1930 - 8/9/2019 MOUNT TABOR — Mickey White passed peacefully Aug. 9, 2019. Mickey was born in Danby in June of 1930. He was a graduate of Rutland High School and the New England Institute of Morticians in Boston. Mickey served with the United States Marine Corps during the Korean conflict and is remembered on the Danby-Mount Tabor Veterans Memorial Monument in Danby. He had a successful management career in the photofinishing business, first with Wilson’s Photofinishing in Rutland and with companies in Worchester, MA, Newport, RI, and Burbank, CA. Accompanying him in these travels was his wife of 47 years, Valerie A. White. Mick and Val had a loving and joyful marriage with Val serving as his eyes and ears for many years. Spending the last 35 years in their lovely country home in Mount Tabor, Mickey enjoyed tending his beautiful flower and vegetable gardens right through this summer. He spent the winters listening to books and music and writing poetry. Mickey is also survived by his son, Jeffrey A. White, of Arizona, daughter Lauren M. White, of Rutland, daughter-in-law Melody White, of Agoura, CA; grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Danville, CA, and Perth, Australia. He was predeceased by a son, David Clark White. There will be no formal services. Contributions can be made in Mickey’s memory to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, 1779 VT Route 7A, Arlington, VT 05250.
