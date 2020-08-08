Mimi Dubois Neff WESTON – Mimi Neff died July 22, 2020, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. She was born in New York City on April 2, 1942, the daughter of Michael Dubois and Andrea Whitcraft. Growing up in Long Island, Mimi attended the East Woods School, graduating in the first coed class, continuing her high school education at the Westover School (’56) in Middlebury, Connecticut, and attended Sarah Lawrence College. Mimi married and raised a family on Centre Island, Oyster Bay, New York. She and her late husband, W. Perry Neff, were members of the Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club where their collective accomplishments in yachting still make history today. Mimi and her husband moved to Weston, Vermont, in 1982 partnering Little Holden Farm, built a champion 4-H dairy program, became a certified bovine artificial inseminator, consultant for the U.S. Holstein Association, president of the Vermont Holstein Association and director of the New England Holstein Association. Within the Weston community, she served on the board of the Weston Historical Society, the Weston Craft Show, the Mountain Valley Health Clinic, the Old Parish Church and the Little School. Mimi was the former president of the Green Mountain Garden Club. She was currently serving terms as the cemetery commissioner and trustee of public funds to Weston. Retiring from farming, she trained her Labradors in obedience, agility and as therapy dogs for visitation at assisted living facilities. An avid gardener using her home for garden tours and supplying flowers for arrangements for local nonprofits, and kindly to anyone in need, Mimi’s creative interests complimented her interest in painting. She met weekly with her teacher and friends, inspiring her brushes to transform landscapes. She was a lovely skier and a determined golfer. She was proceeded in death by her parents; husband, W. Perry Neff; and brother, Larry. She leaves behind her sons and daughter, Terry (Paula), Stewart (Eilish), Michael (Jane), and Laura Reaper (Tony). She will be deeply missed by her eight grandchildren, Jasper Neff, Nicholas, Spencer Neff, Jackson, Sydney Reaper and Hazel, Georgia, Evan Roberts. Given the restrictions of COVID-19, there was a private family burial service to honor her cherished legendary life. Gifts, in her memory, can be made to The Old Parish Church, P.O. Box 125, Weston, VT 05161; The Weston Playhouse Theater Company, 703 Main St., Weston, VT 05161; or Bennington County Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 1159, Manchester, VT 05254.
