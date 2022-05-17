Minerva Baker NORTH CLARENDON — Minerva Rachel McIntyre Parker Baker was born Jan. 26, 1926, in Middletown Springs, Vermont. Her parents were John McIntyre (Feb. 15, 1906 – Dec. 29, 1967) and Charity Emma Wetherby (Jan. 1, 1906 – July 24, 1979). Minerva graduated high school from Middletown Springs High in 1944. She later became a member of the United States Army Nurses Cadet Corps earning her license in nursing after completing three years of college in one year. She later began her career after securing employment at the Pittsford, Vermont, Tuberculosis Sanitorium in June 1946 until it closed in the early-'70s. She later completed her career at the Brandon Vermont Training School for the handicapped in December 1987. Minerva married Alton James Parker on July 10, 1948, and later divorced; they had one son, Dean, in June 1949. On Sept. 25, 1971, she married Lawrence Lee "Tink" Baker Jr. They dearly loved one another for 42 years. Minerva was a wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She will be missed by many. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. in Scottsville Cemetery in Danby, Vermont. Arrangements under Ducharme Funeral Home, Castleton. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.