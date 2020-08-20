Minga R. Dana RUTLAND — Minga Rae Dana, 70, died Aug. 16, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Burlington, Jan. 24, 1950, daughter of Raymond and Clarise (Benjamin) Dana. She was a former Belmont resident. Minga loved family and friends, traveling, reading, attending plays and concerts, and was over the moon about cats and Christmas. Minga served on many boards and committees in the town she loved — Belmont, Vermont. She was a member of, and held office in, the Mount Holly Barn Preservation Board, Ladies Night, Mount Holly Gardeners, Mount Holly Library, Mount Holly Book Club and the Mount Holly Conservation Trust. Minga was a longtime supporter of the Vermont Symphony and the Weston Playhouse. Surviving are her mother, Clarise Dana of Rutland; a son, Chad Getchell of Manchester, Connecticut; a brother, Brett Dana, and a sister, Susan Bassett, both of Belmont; her former husband, Doug Getchell of Belmont; her cousin and lifelong best friend, Gail Nadock of Agawam, Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her father, Raymond Dana, who died in 2020. Minga worked at Hawk Mountain as a bookkeeper and was CEO of Marble Valley Regional Transit District (The Bus) before retiring in 2017. There are no calling hours or funeral services planned. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Holly Library, 26 Maple Hill Road, Belmont, VT; or the Mount Holly Conservation Trust, P.O. Box 85, Belmont, VT 05730. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
