Mitchell A. Ferguson RUTLAND — Mitchell A. Ferguson, 62, died Oct. 24, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, of cancer. He was born Jan. 27, 1959, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Frederick R. and Marilyn J. (Sherwin) Ferguson. Mr. Ferguson worked in the restaurant industry. Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Hollie (Earle) Ferguson, of Rutland; and a brother, Chris Ferguson, of Dunwoody, Georgia. Per his request, there will be no services. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
