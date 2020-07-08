Moira Ann (Ray) Fratini SPRINGFIELD — Moira Ann Ray Fratini, 80, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her home, in the company of John Fratini, her husband of 60 years. She was born Feb. 13, 1940, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of Edward J. Sr. and Harriet R. (Rich) Ray. She graduated in 1957 from Cathedral High School in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1961 from Mercy School of Nursing and later received a Master of Science, Nurse Anesthesia (M.S.N.A) degree from the University of New England. Mrs. Fratini worked as a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist for 40 years at several area hospitals, and served as a board member in state, regional and national anesthesia associations for many years. She also served in the U.S. Army Reserves, Army Medical Department from 1990 to 2000, retiring as a Major. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield and former regent at the Catholic Daughters of America, Court St. Anne #1069. Mrs. Fratini enjoyed the local quilting group and won several prizes for her quilts at local fairs. Survivors include her husband of Springfield; children, Moira Santos of Charlotte, North Carolina, Philip Fratini of Henniker, New Hampshire, Thomas Fratini of Concord, New Hampshire, Colleen Stearns of Littleton, Massachusetts, Kevin Fratini of Springfield, and Mary Fratini of Columbia, South Carolina; 10 grandchildren, a great-grandson; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours are from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at Davis Memorial Chapel. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, with the Rev. Peter Williams officiating. Burial will be at a later date in St. Michael's Cemetery in Springfield, Massachusetts. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, mask wearing and social distancing are required. Davis Memorial Chapel and St. Mary’s Church capacity is restricted to 50%. Memorial contributions may be made to CDA Court St. Anne #1069 College Scholarship Fund, c/o Mary Clancy, 6 Overlook Drive, Springfield, VT 05156.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.