Moira F. Flanagan RUTLAND — Moira F. Flanagan, 101, died Sep. 27, 2022 at her residence. A full obituary will be published in a later edition of the Rutland Herald. Calling hours on Sun, Oct 1, 2022 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 am Monday Oct. 3, 2022 in Christ the King Church. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
