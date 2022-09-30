Moira Flanagan RUTLAND — Moira Fagan Flanagan died at home on Sept. 27, 2022, at the age of 101 years, surrounded by family. She was born in Rutland on April 24,1921, daughter of Madeline (Valiquette) and Henry F. Fagan. Moira attended Christ the King School and Mount Saint Joseph Academy, where she met her future husband, Richard J. (Dick) Flanagan, graduating in 1938 as valedictorian and class president, then attended Trinity College in Burlington, VT. She earned her Bachelor degree from Castleton State College in 1963, and her Masters Degree in Education from the University of Vermont in 1973. At age twenty Moira left Trinity. She worked in Washington, D.C. with the U.S. Army War Department, Schenectady, NY, working as a secretary for General Electric’s Radio and Television Department, and then moved to Rutland, where she worked at the Herald. Moira became engaged to Dick at Christmas in 1942, shortly before he joined the US Army Air Corps. They married in November 1945 at Christ the King Church, and raised a family of six children. She was a full-time mom for a number of years, then returned to part-time work at the Herald, and later at Sharp’s Offset Printing, where she edited the Vermont Video magazine. A dedicated learner and educator, Moira pursued her dream of becoming a teacher, completing her final year of college when her youngest daughter was eight. She spent 23 years in Rutland City Schools as an elementary teacher and principal. UVM named her one of Vermont’s Outstanding Teachers of 1985. Moira lived to see and adapted to incredible change in the world. As a teacher, Moira introduced computers to her students, and embraced using technology to keep up with family and friends with email, text, Facebook, FaceTime, and Zoom, even at 101. Many of her former students became Facebook friends, and Moira enjoyed hearing from them as she celebrated her Covid-restricted 100th and 101st birthdays. Her family loved to say, “She’s a wonder at her age!” Moira had many hobbies and talents. She was a proficient pianist and organist at a young age, playing for church and community events. Moira continued to play for family until late in life. She loved to travel. She visited family across the U.S., Canada, Ireland, and enjoyed trips to Europe and the Middle East. Moira was admired for her sewing, needlework, and baking talents, inherited from her mother and grandmother, and passed on to her children and grandchildren. Her family fondly remembers her bar cookies, cakes, pies, and handiwork. A woman of great faith, Moira was a lifetime member of Christ the King Church, past president of the Sodality, and Eucharistic Minister. In 2002 she was honored by the Bishop in “Recognition of Women in Ministry”. A devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, she will forever be remembered for her love of family and friends. Moira’s secret to a long life was strong faith and striving to do the best she could every day. Moira was predeceased by her husband Richard in 2002; daughter Monica F. Merchand in 2021; son-in-law Jay Margolis, Jr., in 2016; sister Sheila F. Stanley in 2010; and brothers Roderick Fagan in 2019; and Richard Fagan in 1986. Surviving are her sister, Martha F. Terkla of Arizona; son Brian and wife Helen of Massachusetts; daughters Kathleen and husband Ozro Childs of California; Maureen Prencipe of Texas, and husband Nicholas; Julie Margolis of West Virginia; Elaine and husband Jeff Carr of Vermont; and son-in-law Joseph Merchand of New York. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren: Seana Flanagan, Erica (Doug) Keil, Molly (Dave) Coburn, Sarah (Darren) Malloy, Elizabeth (Jim) Bowe, Caitlin Childs, Matthew (Cymberlee) Prencipe, Jim Margolis (Katie Oram), Kelly (Jacob) Dagger, David Margolis, Jessica Margolis (fiancé Dan Nguyen), Dan (Angie) Merchand, Leah (Patrick) Moakley, Jayananda Carr, Kirtan (Daniela) Carr, Jon Carr, and Tarini Carr (Kishore Kumar); 21 great-grandchildren; many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and friends. The family extends heartfelt thanks to Ina Cassidy for her dedication, love, friendship, and wonderful care for the past seven years. They also thank the kind nurses and caregivers of VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region. Visiting hours at Clifford Funeral Home are Sunday, October 2, from 2--4 pm. A funeral mass will be held at Christ the King Church at 11 am, Monday, Oct. 3, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Christ the King Church, Mount St. Joseph Academy, and VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region.
