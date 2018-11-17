Mona A. Krieger RUTLAND - Mona A. Krieger, 88, died Nov. 15, 2018, at Mountain View Genesis. She was born Feb. 3, 1930, in Jersey City, New Jersey, the daughter of Francis Xavier and Gertrude (Meeres) Lee. In Pennsylvania, she graduated from Mount Aloysius Academy and Mount Aloysius Junior College in Cresson, and attended St. Francis College in Loretto. She married James F. Krieger Oct. 18, 1969, in New York City. Mrs. Krieger was a member of Christ the King Church. She enjoyed reading, swimming, crocheting and church activities. Survivors include two children Theresa and James Krieger, both of Rutland; a sister, Patricia Lee, of Long Island, New York; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband and two brothers Francis Jr. and Gerard Lee. Calling hours will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at Tossing Funeral Home. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Monday at Christ the King Church with the Rev. Thomas Houle officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
