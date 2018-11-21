Mona A. Krieger rites RUTLAND - The funeral Mass for Mona A. Krieger, 88, who died Nov. 15, 2018, was celebrated Nov. 19 at Christ the King Church. The Rev. Thomas Houle, pastor of St. Peter Church, officiated. Organist was William Gower Johnson. Vocalist was Glenn Gregory. Bearers were Paul Leduc, Brad Hart, Bob and Jody Guimond. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery. The reception was in Engle Hall. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.