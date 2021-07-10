Mona Sylvester Sheehan Brown LUDLOW — Mona Sylvester Sheehan Brown, 84, died July 5, 2021, at Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow. She was born Aug. 2, 1936, in Ludlow, the daughter of Jack and Rosella (Laflamme) Davis. She graduated from Springfield High School. Ms. Brown worked as a waitress, taxi driver, nurse, and later was employed at the Head Start Program in Springfield. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and drawing. Survivors include her sons, Joseph, Dennis, Michael and Richard Sylvester; stepdaughter Patricia Ladd; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Antoinette. She was predeceased by her husband, John Sheehan; ex-husband Octave Sylvester; a son, Armond Sylvester; and siblings, John Davis, Joann and Mary. The graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, with the Rev. Malcolm Fowler officiating. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
