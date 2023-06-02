Monica Reed RUTLAND CITY — Monica Rose Brown Reed, 79, of Rutland, died Sunday, May 14 at Helen Porter Rehabilitation in Middlebury, VT. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at the Rutland Country Club from 4:00-6:00 PM. To view the complete obituary, please see: www.sandersonfuneralservice.com
