Monty N. Springer BENSON – Monty N. Springer, 59, passed away Nov. 15, 2018, at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Oct. 5, 2018. He was born Dec. 7, 1958, in Rutland, the son of Neil Springer and Mary Fawcett Lawrence. He grew up in Shrewsbury with his mother and stepfather Don Lawrence. He graduated in 1977 from Mill River High School. Mr. Springer served in the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne for 11-and-a-half years. He was an electrician, and he was the lead tech for Tek Systems contracted to Comcast for the past nine years. Mr. Springer was a member of Post 50 American Legion in Castleton; president of the motorcycle rights organization ABATE (A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments) Green Mountain State; as well as a member of the Patriot Guard Riders and USVMC (U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club). He enjoyed motorcycle riding, camping, hunting and fishing with his sons and partner. Survivors include his partner of 18 years, Heather Luther; two sons Nicholas Peck, of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Eli Springer, of Benson; five grandchildren; his father and his mother. A celebration of life gathering will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Post 50 American Legion in Castleton. Memorial contributions may be made to his club, to help veterans, at www.usvetsmcvt.org.
