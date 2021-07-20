Morris G. Tucker rites RUTLAND — The memorial service for Morris Gwynn Tucker, 96, who died April 2, 2021, was held Saturday, July 17, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ. The Rev. Dr. Alberta Wallace, intentional interim pastor, and the Rev. John Sanborn, pastor of Union Church of Proctor, co-officiated. Organist and accompanist was Alastair Stout. Soloist was Olivia Boughton. Eulogist was Bruce Howard. The Killington Commandery formed the honor guard. A reception was held at Franklin Conference Center in Rutland. Private burial was in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home in Rutland.
