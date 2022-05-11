Moses A. Mitchell RUTLAND — Moses Alexander Mitchell, 43, died Friday May 6, 2022, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury. He was born Feb. 13, 1979, in Middlebury, the son of Everett and Eleanor (DuPrey) Mitchell. He graduated in 1998 from Rutland High School. Mr. Mitchell married Amanda Ransom July 4, 2004. He was employed as a quarry worker, as an electrician apprentice for Stubbins Electrical, Stewart’s Shop, and most recently as an assistant manager at Mama T’s in Rutland. He enjoyed fishing, swimming and being a collector. Survivors include his wife, children, Tyler Mitchell, Stewart and Deborah Elkey, and a brother, Worden Mitchell, all of Rutland; sisters, Milicent Mitchell, of New Hampshire, Anne Merrill, of Newport; and a granddaughter. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
