Muriel Amie Walter WINDSOR — Muriel Amie Walter, 92, died peacefully at Cedar Hill Health Care Center in Windsor, Vermont, on Dec. 28, 2019. She was a resident of Rutland for many years. She was a nurse, and a quilter, and attended Grace Congregational Church. She is dearly missed by family and friends.
