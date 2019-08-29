Muriel D. Meiss LOWVILLE, N.Y. — Muriel D. Meiss, 94, died peacefully on Monday evening, Aug. 26, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. Muriel was born on Jan. 26, 1925, in the town of Martinsburg, the daughter of the late Daniel and Lena (Murphy) Dening. Muriel graduated from Lowville Free Academy in 1942. She married Harold Meiss on Sept. 12, 1953, at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Msgr. John Cotter officiating. The couple made their home in Lowville. Muriel, upon graduating from high school, went to work for Clark Chase, Esq. She then began her career with the Lewis County Civil Service Commission as a senior stenographer, and retired in 1986. She then went to work as a court attendant at the Lewis County Court House from January of 2003 until March of 2014. She was a communicant of St. Peter's Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic minister and was an active volunteer of the church. She was past president and a member of St. Theresa's Guild and a former member of the Daughters of Isabella. She received an Apostolic Blessing from Pope Francis in July of 2017 for her many acts of service within the church, which she was extremely proud of. She is survived by her three children Thomas (Mary Lou) Meiss, Mary Lou (Michael) VanBrocklin, all of Lowville, and Bethany (Jon) Kiernan, of Rutland, Vermont; nine grandchildren Kyle Meiss, Danyele (Meiss) Henning, Corey (VanBrocklin) Morrow, Daniel VanBrocklin, Adam VanBrocklin, Katie (Kiernan) Ulloa, Megan (Kiernan) Hill, Andrew Kiernan and Christopher Kiernan; 17 great-grandchildren. Muriel was predeceased by her husband, Harold, Sept. 22, 1995; and her three brothers Donald, Robert and Richard Dening. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Jay Seymour, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Martinsburg Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday, Aug. 30, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sundquist Funeral Home. Memorials in Muriel’s name may be made to: St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5439 Shady Ave., Lowville, NY 13367; or Friends of Lewis County Hospice Inc., P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367. Online condolences may be sent to www.sundquistfh.com.
