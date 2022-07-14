Muriel G. Leonard RUTLAND — Muriel “Mert” Grace Leonard, 90, passed away Sunday July 10, 2022 at her home. She was born in Orwell, July 9, 1932 the daughter of Chester and Grace (Labshere) Thayer. Mert was employed at many jobs, as a waitress, a supervisor of National Grange Insurance Co, Professional Hearing Aid Center, private care for the elderly and volunteered at the Open Door Mission. She is survived by five children, Patricia (Leonard) Westburg and husband Richard of Rutland Town, Doreen (Leonard) Milo of Rutland Town, Maxine (Leonard) Balch of Rutland, Michael Leonard of Rutland and Timothy Leonard of Rhode Island, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her long time companion Durwood Bassett, two sisters and three brothers. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Sherburne. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to The Open door Mission.
