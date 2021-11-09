Murton "Bill" Walker CLARENDON — Murton W. "Bill" Walker died from cancer on Nov. 7, 2021, at his home. His wife was at his side. He was born Jan. 28, 1937, in Pittsford, the son of Elliot and Charlotte (Soulia) Walker. After high school, he joined the National Guard and then joined the Air Force in 1957. He served at Loring Air Force base for four years. He was an airplane mechanic, which is why he refused to fly, having told his daughter, “I know what can go wrong with those things.” Bill married Saundra on May 11, 1963. They lived for many years in the house he built in Chippenhook before moving to the farm in Clarendon where he lived out the remainder of his life. He was employed by New England Telephone as an installation and repair man until his retirement. When he retired, that left him plenty of time to work on the things he loved. He enjoyed salvaging and restoring old tractors, many of which are still in use on the farm. He also enjoyed “tinkering” on anything mechanical and could fix just about anything that we needed fixed. He often worked with his sons, Michael and Andrew, at his side. He was a patient father and grandfather who was always a good example to his children teaching them a good work ethic. Words cannot express how much we will miss him. Bill is survived by his wife, Saundra; and their three children, his son, Michael Walker and wife Deena, son Andrew Walker and wife Claemar, and his daughter, Lisa Walker and her husband, Mark. He had three grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Aaron Lewis, Abigail Walker and Liam Walker. He is also survived by his brothers, Edward Walker, of Brandon, Thomas Walker, of Shelburne, Robert Walker Sr., of Pittsford; and his sister, Betty Burke, of Rutland. He had many cousins, nieces and nephews, as well. Services will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Stratton Road, Rutland, VT 05701.
