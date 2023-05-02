Myron T. Greene WEST DANBY — Myron Thomas Greene (Mike) of West Danby, died peacefully, with his wife at his side, at Rutland Regional Medical Center on Jan 5, 2023. A memorial service will be held on 11am Friday, May 5th at the Pawlet Community Church, Route 133, Pawlet, Vt.
