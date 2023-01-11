Myron T. Greene PAWLET — Myron Thomas Greene(Mike) died peacefully with his wife at his side, on January 5, 2023. He was born on May 5, 1946, in Granville,NY; the only son of Sewell and Evelyn (McLellan) Greene. He is survived by his wife, Monica Diekel Greene; his sister, Geraldine Williams and several nieces and nephews .A celebration of his life will be held at the PAWLET Community Church , later this spring. A full obit can be found on www.AldousFuneralHome.com Donations may be made in his memory to the PAWLET Fire Dept; PAWLET, Vt.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.