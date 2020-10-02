Myrtle (Burgess) Poyerd GROTON, Conn. — Myrtle (Burgess) Poyerd, 87, of Groton, Connecticut, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at MidState Medical Center in Meriden, after a valiant battle with COVID-19. She was indeed a true warrior throughout the entire ordeal. Myrtle was born on Jan. 22, 1933, in Proctor, Vermont, the daughter of Bruna (Navari) Burgess and Roy Henry Burgess. She was predeceased by husband Earl G. Poyerd in 2005. Myrtle is survived by brothers, Howard Burgess and wife Nancy, Harold Burgess and wife Joan, sister-in-law Noreen and many nieces, nephews and cousins, all of Rutland, Vermont. Myrtle will also be sadly missed by friends in the Mystic Mobile Home Park where she lived for many years, as well as her many friends in the AHEPA apartments in Groton, where she lived for the past six years. Myrtle proudly worked for the majority of her career as a policy administrator for Travelers Insurance Co. in Hartford before her retirement. Myrtle was a strong, quiet, fiercely independent woman who loved animals and taking long walks downtown in both Mystic and Groton until Aug. 15, when she took an unfortunate tumble on her way home from one of her trips. Then, just two days before her discharge from the Rehabilitation Center, Myrtle contracted the COVID–19 virus. She was transferred to MidState Medical Center where she, and the intensely dedicated team of doctors, nurses, specialists and support staff, began the battle against this ferocious disease. Yet, despite the Herculean efforts of all, 14 days later, Myrtle passed away peacefully in her sleep. The care, compassion and support Myrtle received during her stay at MidState is greatly appreciated. Burial in Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic, will be private.
