Myrtle Ora Pockette RUTLAND — Myrtle O. Pockette, 100, formerly of Fair Haven and Castleton, died July 23, 2020, at the Loretto Home in Rutland. She was born in West Rutland, the daughter of Arthur and Mildred (Dimick) Greeno. She married Roscoe Pockette in August 1940. Mrs. Pockette worked at Barsalow's Bakery and the Factory Outlet. She was a member of First Congregational Church of Fair Haven. She also enjoyed making wedding cakes. Survivors include her daughter, Eileen Smart of Mendon; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and several cousins. She was predeceased by her husband in 1995; and her daughter, Judy Knapp, in 2000. Per her wishes, a private graveside service will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to Castleton First Responders, P.O. Box 727, Castleton, VT 05735; Loretto Home, 59 Meadow St., Rutland, VT 05701; or BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. For online condolences, visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
