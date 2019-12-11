N. Kimber Harvey WOODBURY — Kimber, 64, died peacefully at home in Woodbury on Dec. 3, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was born June 30, 1955, in Randolph, to Norman and Verna (Palmer) Harvey. He lived in North Hollow in Rochester until 1967 when his family purchased a dairy farm in Florence. Kimber graduated from Otter Valley HS in 1973 with letters in cross-country running and skiing. He graduated from UVM in 1977 with a degree in animal science and small business management. He was a proud member of the Ag fraternity, Alpha Gamma Rho. After graduation, Kim became owner/partner of Harvey Farms until 2013. In 1980, Kim was married to his wife, Holly, and in 1985, his daughter, Kristine, was born. He and his daughter enjoyed farming side by side. Kimber was involved in Ag on many levels. He was a member of the Rutland County UVM Extension Advisory Committee and president of VT DHIA. DHIA convention trips created some very memorable family trips, especially to San Antonio, Texas, and Pennsylvania to the Amish farms. After the farm was sold, Kimber went to work for Janitech Corp., building the new Williamson Translational Research Building at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. He was very proud of the work he did there. After that job was completed, Kim worked for Janitech in the Montpelier area. During this time, Kimber met his life partner, Connie. They had a wonderful five years together. Kimber and Connie fully lived life while he was being treated for cancer. They did much traveling together, loved reading together, lying by the pond, and Vermont road trips. Kimber unofficially adopted Connie’s two children and their partners and rejoiced with the birth of his first grandchild. He is survived by his daughter, Kris Harvey, of North Clarendon. He is also survived by his sister, Janet Harvey, of South Boston, Massachusetts, and his brother, Matt Harvey, of Proctor. In addition, he is survived by his life partner, Constance Keresey, of Woodbury. There will be a gathering for friends and family at the Pittsford Congregational Church on Dec. 14 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. followed by a burial in the spring in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Rochester. All donations may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice who allowed Kimber to spend his final days at home: 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641-5369.
