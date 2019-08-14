Nancy A. Curtis PROCTOR — Nancy A. Curtis, 75, died Aug. 13, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a long illness. She was born June 7, 1944, in Proctor, the daughter of Cecil and Stella (Sienkiewicz) Curtis. She graduated from Proctor High School and from the College of St. Joseph with a degree in education. Ms. Curtis was a schoolteacher for many years at Neshobe Elementary School. She later worked at Walgreen’s in Rutland. Survivors include her companion, John Jozwiak, of Proctor; three siblings Mary Gilligan, of Proctor, Joyce Maynard, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Thomas Curtis, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; several nieces and nephews. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Dominic’s Church in Proctor. Burial will follow in South Street Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
