Nancy A. Edson CORNWALL — Nancy A. Edson 72, died Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. She was born April 27, 1946 in Middlebury, the daughter of Reginald and Doris (Wimett) LaFountain. Nancy, together with her husband, was owner and operator of Sunset Hill Farm Garden and Nursery in Cornwall, which she continued to operate after her husband’s death in 2018. She enjoyed being a wonderful grandmother and great grandmother and being a loving and caring parent. Nancy also loved tractor pulling, hunting, and snowmobiling. She is survived by her son Randy Edson and wife Robin of Orwell; by her daughter Shelly Edson of Cornwall; her brother David LaFountain and his wife Carla of Salisbury; by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, and her husband of 53 years, Alfred R. Edson, who died on March 2, 2018. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 from 4-6 p.m. at the Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home, located at 117 South Main St., Middlebury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with the Rev. Luke Austin as the celebrant. Burial will be at a later date in St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 326 College St., Middlebury. Arrangements are entrusted to Sanderson Funeral Services of Middlebury, Vermont. Online condolences at www.sandersonfuneralservice.com
