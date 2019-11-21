Nancy A. Jones FAIR HAVEN — Nancy Ann Jones, 77, of Fair Haven, died Monday afternoon, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was born on April 12, 1942, in Castleton, the daughter of Kenneth P. and Dorothy (Wilmet) Davis. Mrs. Jones grew up in Pittsford, graduating from the Pittsford High School. She was a resident of Benson for many years and then Fair Haven. Mrs. Jones loved playing bingo, watching Judge Judy, also doing puzzles and word searches. Mom was a tough lady who never complained about her tough life and all the pain she was in from all the surgeries. She was a quiet woman with a good sense of humor. She would go out of her way for those in need. Survivors include her children Deborah Jones, Diana Jones, both of Vermont, Connie Amerio, Mark Jones, Brenda Bowen, all of Fair Haven, Marsha Perkins, of Wells, and Charles Jones, of Manchester; her twin sister, Dorothy Rediker, of AZ, and a brother, Donald Davis, of Poultney; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; husband Clayton A. Jones Sr. in 2001; a son, Clayton A. Jones Jr., in 2016; an infant son, David James Jones; also two brothers Benny Davis and Kent Davis. Friends may call on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fair Haven Rescue Squad, 17 Prospect St., Fair Haven, VT 05743.
