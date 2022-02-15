Nancy A. Macfarlane RUTLAND — Nancy A. Macfarlane, 77, died Feb. 11, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Windsor, May 19, 1944, daughter of Stanley and Jacqueline (Thompson) Hatch. Nancy was a 1961 graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy. She worked at the New England Telephone Co. and was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America, retiring in 1998. Nancy was a member of St. Peter Church. Surviving are her husband, William R. “Bob” Macfarlane, of Rutland; a daughter, Denise Macfarlane and partner Charles Mobbs, of Milton; a son, William R. “Rob” Macfarlane III and wife Amy (Pitts) Macfarlane, of Chittenden; a brother, John “TJ” Hatch and wife Tina, of Rutland; five grandchildren, Joshua Comstock and fiancée Jodie, Kayla Macfarlane and partner Rob, Matthew Comstock and wife Jessica, Jason Macfarlane and wife Lauren, and Kevin Macfarlane and fiancée Stephanie; two great-granddaughters, her dollies, Lacey Macfarlane and Sawyer Comstock. In addition, Nancy was beloved by many families, including the family of Randy and Tracey Jensen with their children, Scott and Brittany and dolly Letti. While raising her own family, she also became a second mother to Pam (Whitaker) Justiniano; also, Dirk and Annemarie Steupert and their daughters, Mia and Katja; her adopted family from many years traveling to Maine, including the Langhill, Kenney and Deforge families from all over New England. She was also predeceased by her dear friends, Reginald and Lynn Cook and Peter and Patricia Muscatello, of Rutland. The Cook and Muscatello children remained dear to Nancy and were in her heart when she passed. Many of you will remember her as “Nana RAHA.” A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Peter Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Burial will be held at a later date in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Memorial contributions may be made to Winnie’s Legacy Dog Rescue Inc., 91 Dart Hill Road, North Ferrisburgh, VT 05473. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
