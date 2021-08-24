Nancy A. White WALLINGFORD — Nancy Ann White, 69, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at her home, following a long illness. She was born Jan. 12, 1952, in Hartford, Connecticut, the daughter of Denis and Nancy (Foley) O’Brien. She earned a RN degree at Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston and BSN degree at the University of Pennsylvania. On May 22, 1976, she married J. Gordon White III. Mrs. White was a nurse on Rutland Regional Medical Center 5th floor for 35 years. Survivors include her husband, of Wallingford; daughters, Abigail Rowlee, of Reading, and Kerry Swain, of New Hampshire; a son, J. Gordon White IV, of Mendon; five grandchildren; siblings, Denise, Mary-Ellen and Terence O’Brien, all of Connecticut. She was predeceased by a brother, Kevin O’Brien. The memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
