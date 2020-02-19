Nancy Abel RUTLAND — Nancy Abel, 75, formerly of Rutland, died peacefully on Feb. 14, 2020, in Huntington, New York, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Nancy was born in New Britain, Connecticut, Oct. 21, 1944, daughter of Richard and Kathryn G. (Albrecht) Horton. She was a former Rutland resident who was married to John “Jack” Abel, a longtime Rutland native and president of Abel’s Tire Corp. She was a former member of Christ the King Church. Nancy was active in the Barstow Elementary School community, where her children attended, and served as an administrative assistant for Dr. John Tomasi in Rutland and later at the Lahey Clinic in Peabody, Massachusetts. In her spare time, Nancy enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are a son, Kyle Abel and wife Joellen of Garden City, New York; a daughter, Tracy McKenna and husband John of Scituate, Massachusetts; two brothers, Robert and Fred Horton; two sisters, Patricia Mazzarone and Linda Davidson; and three grandchildren, Jack Abel, and Jack and Ryan McKenna. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack, in 1993; and a brother, Jeffrey Horton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Christ the King Church in Rutland. Calling hours will be held prior to the funeral from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount St. Joseph Academy, Convent Avenue, Rutland, VT 05701; or Vermont Alzheimer’s Assn., 300 Cornerstone Drive Suite 130, Williston, VT 05495.
