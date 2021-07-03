Nancy Ann (Phelps) Jenkins RUTLAND — Nancy Ann (Phelps) Jenkins, 93, died peacefully June 29, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Palliative Care Unit. Her family thanks the staff of both Rutland Regional Medical Center and the St. Joseph Kervick community for the wonderful, compassionate and loving care she received. Nancy’s spirits were lifted on Saturday by a visit with Danielle Buckley, her daughter, Madden, and Levi the dog, who always brought a smile to Nancy’s face when Danielle brought Levi to visit the residents at Kervick. Nancy also wanted to thank everyone at Kervick and at Rutland Regional and we have a priceless video of Nancy blowing kisses, saying thanks and waving good-bye during Levi’s visit. Mrs. Jenkins was born April 30, 1928, in Boston, Massachusetts. She was the daughter of Duane F. Phelps and Carolyn (Beech) Phelps. Nancy grew up in a home on the shores of the Mystic River in Arlington, Massachusetts, with her younger sister, Elizabeth "Betty," Nancy was 16 when her father died unexpectedly. Following her father’s death, Nancy, her mom and her sister continued to live in Arlington, before moving to both Lexington and Concord. Nancy originally planned to attend Syracuse University, the alma mater of her father and three uncles and where her grandfather, Rev. Dr. James D Phelps, served as treasurer and secured the donation that established the Carnegie Library. Instead, Nancy headed to Vermont. Nancy’s aunt and uncle lived in Poultney, Vermont, and her uncle was a professor at Green Mountain College. Nancy graduated from Green Mountain in 1948, earning an Associate degree in Retail Management. During Nancy’s second year at Green Mountain, she participated in the school’s ski class where “Bill” Jenkins, ski school director and Nancy’s ski instructor, caught her eye. Nancy returned to Massachusetts after college to her job at Filene’s Department Store, leaving Bill back in Vermont. Her best friend, Dorcas (Kinson) Hart, convinced her to spend a summer working as a waitress at the Prospect House on Lake Bomoseen. She and Bill started dating that summer and Nancy married Bill on May 13, 1950, in Belmont, Massachusetts. After honeymooning in Colorado, Nancy and Bill returned to Vermont. Nancy and Bill started their married life working for the Inn at Long Trail for the summer. They lived in a cabin with no running water and an outhouse. Bill and Nancy’s next adventure was running High Pond Ski School and the High Pond Inn with their friends, Stan and Joan Whitney, while Bill also directed the ski school at Green Mountain College. Nancy put her retail degree to work when she and Bill opened Jenkins Sport Shop in Poultney. Bill and Nancy owned and operated sports shops for over a decade, while also raising Deborah, Christopher and Betsey. Nancy became involved with the Cub Scouts, PTA, Trinity Episcopal Church, Brownies and Girl Scouts, including co-directing the day camp at Tamarack Notch. She also served as the secretary of the Pico Ski Club in the 1950s. Pico became Nancy’s work home in the ‘70s. She was the manager of the Pico Sports Shop for over 20 years. Nancy’s career after Pico included working for the U.S. Forest Service and Vermont Adult Learning. Not one to sit still during retirement, Nancy was an instructor with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program’s Bone Builders for which she received a National Service Award. She was reunited at Kervick with Zora Erickson, whom she worked with at the Forest Service, and they became best friends. Nancy had a wide variety of interests, including reading, writing, painting, gardening, cooking, fashion, crafting and all the “Jenkins dogs.” She loved the beauty of the natural world and traveling. She was thrilled to visit Hawaii and looked forward to her annual vacation on the Maine coast. Visits to Colorado to see her son, Chris, her daughter, Betsey, son-in-law, Woody; and her granddaughter, Lindsey, were special to her, as were their visits to Vermont. The family has many happy memories of great summer meals on the porch, which always included corn from Williams Farm. Nancy cherished her time in Vermont with granddaughter, Jessica, including time she spent caring for Jess at Camp Hochelaga, shortly after Nancy’s recovery from ovarian cancer in the late-1990s. Jessica also spent many weekends in Rutland with her grandparents while Jess’s mom was coaching skiing or attending writers’ events. In Nancy’s later years, she loved road trips, meals out and playing mini golf with both daughters and granddaughters. She enjoyed many road trips around the beautiful Vermont countryside. She always looked forward to lunch or dinner in Killington, after the road trips, with Deb, Jessica and “the little dog” Maverick, who loved to play with the tennis balls on the ends of Nancy’s walker. Each of her interests found its way into either one of her children or granddaughters' personalities. On Nancy’s last day, daughter Betsey painted a word picture of the spectacular sunset and thunderstorm happening outside her Mom’s window. Betsey then sang “Nance” off to sleep with some of her favorite songs from the Sound of Music, including My Favorite Things. Survivors include two daughters, Deb Fennell, of Killington, Vermont; Betsey Kiehl and her husband, Jeffrey "Woody" Kiehl, of Vail, Colorado; two grandchildren, Jessica Fennell, of Killington, Vermont, Lindsey Kiehl, of Vail, Colorado; her nephews, Doug and Randy Fowler, and her niece, Pam (Fowler) Prince, and many great-nieces and nephews. Nancy also remained close to her former son-in-law, Larry Fennell, of Galveston, Texas. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, Duane F. Phelps and Carolyn (Beech) Phelps; husband, George William "Bill" Jenkins Jr.; son, Christopher William Jenkins; sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Fowler; brother-in-law, Robert Fowler; and niece, Robin Fowler. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home. A “Celebration of Nancy’s Life” will be held at the Andrea Mead Lawrence Lodge at Pico on Wednesday, July 28, from 3-5 p.m. Casual sports dress is encouraged. Nancy will be interred with her husband in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.